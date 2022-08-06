Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
National

School Drop-Out Rate Decreasing Across All Levels: Government

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said this in reply to a written question on whether there was an increase in school drop-out numbers in view of the outbreak of Covid-19.

Union Minister Smriti Irani PTI

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 8:41 am

School drop-out rate is continuously decreasing in the country at all levels of education, including primary, upper primary and secondary, the government informed Lok Sabha on Friday. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said this in reply to a written question on whether there was an increase in school drop-out numbers in view of the outbreak of COVID-19.

"As per information furnished by the Department of School Education and Literacy (Ministry of Education), the drop-out rate is continuously decreasing at all levels of Education including Primary, Upper Primary and Secondary," she said.

(With PTI inputs)

