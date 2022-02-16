Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
SC To Consider Hearing Plea Of Ktk For Release Of Funds For Restoration Of Mining Affected Districts

Supreme Court of India

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 10:57 pm

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider listing for an urgent hearing the plea of Karnataka seeking the release of funds for restoration and health projects in mining-affected three districts, including Bellari. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, that there was urgency in the matter as the restoration and other welfare projects would provide some “succour” to the affected people.

“We will see,” said the bench which also comprised justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli. Several lawyers including senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi have been seeking urgent listing of matters related to Karnataka mining for various parties.

“The state of Karnataka is seeking urgent listing of its interim application for seeking directions and praying for the immediate release of funds for implementation of restoration projects under Comprehensive Environmental Plans for Mining Impact Zones (CEPMIZ),” the state government said. The plea was filed on April 15, 2020, by the state seeking urgent directions for the immediate release of funds under the CEPMIZ scheme for the mining impact zones which have districts of Bellary, Chitradurga, and Tumkur.

“The CEC (apex court-appointed committee) has already recommended the plan of Rs 24,000 crore which also provides for a Rs 1915.78 crores for the health sector in the said districts ...As on September 30, 2021, the SPV amount now accumulated has reached Rs  18,722 crore (including interest amount of Rs 7,150 cr) which are available with the monitoring committee,” the plea said. The apex court has been passing orders since 2009 in a PIL filed by NGO ‘Samaj Parivartana Samudaya’ which had alleged various irregularities in mining activities in the state.

With PTI Inputs

