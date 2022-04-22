Friday, Apr 22, 2022
SC Rejects Bail Plea Of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik In Money Laundering Case

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said that it will not interfere with the Bombay High Court order of March 15 but Malik can avail the remedy available under the law before the trial court.

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 11:32 am

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant bail to Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in a case of money laundering, saying the probe is at a nascent stage.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said that it will not interfere with the Bombay High Court order of March 15 but Malik can avail the remedy available under the law before the trial court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Malik, said they have arrested me in 2022 for something that happened in 1999. He said there is no case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as there is no predicate offence.The bench said the investigation is at a very nascent stage and it will not interfere with the high court order.

(With PTI inputs)

