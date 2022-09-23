Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

SC Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking Health Warnings On Liquor Bottles

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and justices Indira Banerjee and S Ravindra Bhat said such decisions fall under the policy making domain of the government.

SC Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking Health Warnings On Liquor Bottles
SC Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking Health Warnings On Liquor Bottles

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 1:03 pm

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to government authorities to ensure health warnings on liquor bottles like for tobacco products, saying the courts would not interfere in policy matters.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and justices Indira Banerjee and S Ravindra Bhat said such decisions fall under the policy making domain of the government.

“Liquor is 10 times more harmful than cigarettes. Health warnings on cigarette packets were made mandatory by court orders and the same direction can be passed here also,” PIL petitioner and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay said.

“These all are policy matters. The courts cannot interfere in these matters,” the bench said in the order.

The bench said in the case of liquor, there has been some suggestions that it is good for health if taken in some moderation.

Besides seeking health warnings, the PIL has also sought a direction that, like EIA (environmental impact assessment), which is mandatory for developmental projects having an impact on the environment, the health impact assessment (HIA) of products be made mandatory before declaring them fit for human consumption.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Supreme Court Liquor Use Alcohol Consumption Justice Chief Justice Of India (CJI) Judiciary. New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police