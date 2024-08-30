National

SC Protects News Anchor From Arrest For Interviewing Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

The gangster gave video interviews on mobile phone to the anchor of the news channel.

Supreme Court
A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard the matter | Photo: File Image
info_icon

The Supreme Court on Friday protected from arrest a private news channel anchor who is facing a court-monitored SIT probe in a case pertaining to mobile phone interviews of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Bishnoi, who is one of the accused in the 2022 murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, is the alleged mastermind of a firing incident outside the Mumbai residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The gangster gave video interviews on mobile phone to the anchor of the news channel.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, said that irrespective of the journalist's intention to expose criminals, interviewing inmates “poses serious breach of jail regulations”. “....at a certain level, perhaps your client seeking the interview may have breached certain regulations of the jail,” the court told the petitioner's counsel.

Taking note of the plea of the news channel, the top court also issued notices to the Punjab government and IPS officer Prabodh Kumar who is heading the special investigation team (SIT) set up by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

It took note of the submissions of senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and RS Cheema, appearing for the news channel and the anchor, that the journalist, who is facing threats to his life for the sting operation, be not arrested.

"The second petitioner shall cooperate with the SIT investigation. We direct that pending further orders from this court, no coercive steps shall be taken against him,” the CJI said in the order.

The news channel and the journalist have challenged the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the SIT to lodge an FIR over the interviews of the jailed gangster. The high court had passed the order while hearing a case it initiated on its own on the use of mobile phone in jails.

A three-member SIT was constituted to probe the interviews given to the news channel and ascertain the complicity of officials, if any.

Observing that the interviews helped “expose the rot”, Rohatgi said the registration of the FIR against the journalist amounted to shooting the messenger. The fact that it can happen within a jail is also a very serious matter, he said.

"If the messenger is killed, then who will expose the rot," the senior lawyer asked.

The sting operation was part of investigative journalism to show how Bishnoi was in touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and was hatching a conspiracy to attack Salman Khan due to his involvement in the blackbuck shooting case.

Bishnoi has threatened to kill Salman Khan for shooting a blackbuck which the Bishnoi community holds as sacred.

"The fact remains that you gain access to jail and publish interview from jail. Can you do that? Can we say the high court is wrong...there are restrictions by virtue of incarceration,” the bench observed.

On July 30, another apex court bench headed by Justice Bela M Trivedi had junked a separate plea by gangster Bishnoi against the high court’s order to form the SIT and register an FIR over his interviews with the news channel. The bench had said it was not inclined to interfere with the high court order.

"Let it be investigated. It is a matter of investigation. There are 73 cases filed against you," the bench had told the counsel for the gangster.

In March last year, the news channel ran two interviews of Bishnoi.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Sri Lanka Seek Early Wickets After Gus Atkinson's Late Charge
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Root Century As Hosts Take Day 1 Honours At Lord's - In Pics
  3. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
  4. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
  5. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
Football News
  1. UCL 2024-25 Draw: Ronaldo, Buffon In Attendance In Monaco - In Pics
  2. La Liga: Vinicius Junior’s Spot Kick Salvages A Point For Real Madrid Against Las Palmas
  3. Durand Cup 2024: Cummings, Colaco, Guillermo Set To Face-Off In Historic 133rd Final Showdown
  4. UEFA Champions League: Girona Must Enjoy UCL Journey, Says Coach Michel
  5. La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti Offers No Excuses For Real Madrid's Sluggish Start
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
  4. US Open: Karolina Muchova Downs 'Nervous' Naomi Osaka
  5. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Ayodhya, Rape Of A Minor Becomes A Political Weapon
  2. Kathua Rape Case: A Tragic Timeline Of Justice And Controversy
  3. SC Protects News Anchor From Arrest For Interviewing Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
  4. Gujarat: Deep Depression Over Arabian Sea Intensifies Into Cyclone Asna; Many Shifted To Safer Places | Details
  5. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Enough Evidence To Charge Jagdish Tytler, Says Court
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  2. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  3. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  4. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
  5. Why Is The Facebook App Icon Black? Users Speculate About Mysterious Change | Explained
World News
  1. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  2. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  3. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  4. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
  5. Israel Fires On Gaza Aid Convoy, West Bank Assault Enters Day 3 | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin