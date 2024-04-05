National

SC Notice To UP Over MLA Abbas Ansari's Plea For Nod To Attend 'Fatiha' For Deceased Father

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh on March 28.

SC sought a response UP Govt on a plea by MLA Abbas Ansari
The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea by MLA Abbas Ansari, who is lodged in jail, seeking permission to attend fatiha or special prayers on April 10 following the death of his father Mukhtar Ansari.

Abbas Ansari, who is in judicial custody in connection with a criminal case, had moved the apex court seeking permission to attend the last rites of his father.

On Friday, his counsel told a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sandeep Mehta that his plea could not be listed before the court on time and now the funeral is over.

The lawyer said they be allowed to amend the petition and seek permission to attend fatiha which is scheduled on April 10. He said they would file the amended petition during the day itself.

"The counsel for the petitioner says at the outset that since funeral rites are already over, the petitioner wishes to amend the writ petition so as to enable him to attend 'Fatiha', scheduled to be performed on April 10. Issue notice, returnable on April 9," the bench said.

It said the petitioner shall serve the copy of the amended petition to the counsel representing the Uttar Pradesh government. The bench said the matter would be heard on April 9.

On March 30, Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar constituency, was laid to rest in Ghazipur amid a blanket of security as a large crowd took part in the funeral procession.

The 63-year-old had been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005 and had over 60 criminal cases against him.

He died on March 28 night at Rani Durgawati Medical College after being taken there from Banda jail when his health deteriorated.

