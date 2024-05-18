National

SC Asks Manipur To Pay Rs 3K To Civil Services Aspirants For Travelling Outside To Take UPSC Exam

During the proceedings, it transpired that the state government was asked by the high court to give Rs 1,500 to those who have opted for an examination centre outside Manipur.

SC directs Manipur Govt to pay Rs 3,000 per day to civil services aspirants travelling outside the state to appear for the UPSC exams
info_icon

In a rare order, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Manipur government to pay Rs 3,000 per day to civil services aspirants from its violence-hit hill districts to travel outside the state to appear in the UPSC Civil Services Examination on May 26.

In a special hearing at 6:50 p.m., a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the grievances of the civil services aspirants from hill districts of the state who have opted for examination centres outside Manipur over safety concerns.

"The persons who are presently residing in hill districts and applied for the UPSC examination shall be paid Rs 3,000 per day per candidate so as to enable such candidates to travel outside the state to attend the examination. Any candidate desirous of obtaining this benefit should indicate the nodal officer where they are currently staying on the email address as provided in this order," it said.

The top court was hearing a plea on behalf of 140 students seeking transfer of examination centres outside Manipur.

During the proceedings, it transpired that the state government was asked by the high court to give Rs 1,500 to those who have opted for an examination centre outside Manipur.

"While it was not practical to arrange transport for others, the allowance was increased from 1,500. We are of view that the quantum ordered by HC is increased to Rs 3,000," the CJI said and disposed of the plea.

Earlier on March 29, the UPSC had told the Delhi High Court that it will permit candidates from the hill districts of Manipur who have opted for Imphal as their examination centre to change it and that the state government will facilitate their travel.

The commission had said such aspirants can choose any of the centres in Aizawl, Mizoram; Kohima, Nagaland; Shillong, Meghalaya; Dispur, Assam; Jorhat, Assam; Kolkata, West Bengal; and Delhi by making a request for change of examination centre between April 8 and 19 through an e-mail.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had said that since the Manipur government has expressed its inability to open examination centres in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi, it was not feasible to open and operate examination venues there for the UPSC examination.

Manipur plunged into violence in May 2023 over a high court order directing the state government to consider including the non-tribal Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

This order led to rampant ethnic clashes. More than 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured since the ethnic violence first broke out in the state on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Asks Manipur To Pay Rs 3K To Civil Services Aspirants For Travelling Outside To Take UPSC Exam
  2. Haryana: Nine killed, 15 Injured As Tourist Bus Catches Fire In Nuh
  3. Major Fire At Shivpuri Collector Office In MP Damages Documents Of Various Departments
  4. 'No Objection To Action': Former PM HD Deve Gowda Breaks Silence On Sexual Abuse Case Against Prajwal Revanna
  5. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar Arrested
Entertainment News
  1. Nancy Tyagi 'Poured My Heart And Soul Into Creating This Pink Gown' For Cannes Red Carpet
  2. Anuj Sullere Returns To 'Kavya', Catches Up With Cast Mates Before Costume Test
  3. Amid Dating Rumours, Kushal Tandon Posts Birthday Note For 'Gorgeous Girl' Shivangi Joshi
  4. Pop Star King Walks Cannes Red Carpet, Says It Felt Like A Turning Point In His Life
  5. 'Succession' Star Nicholas Braun In Talks To Join Ruben Ostlund’s ‘The Entertainment System Is Down’
Sports News
  1. Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Hardik Pandya Set To Miss First IPL 2025 Game After Slow Over-Rate Ban
  3. Sports News Live Updates Today: Build Up To RCB Vs CSK in IPL 2024, Indian Shuttlers In Action At Thailand Open
  4. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. Pep Guardiola Admits Premier League Title Race In Manchester City's hands
World News
  1. Zyn Nicotine Pouches: The New Weight-Loss Craze?
  2. Senegal's New PM Ousmane Sonko Hits Out At France, West For 'Promoting Values That Don't Fit'
  3. UAE Launches 'Blue Residency Visa' In Move Towards Sustainability | All About The 10-Year Programme
  4. Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett Died By Suicide, Police Report Confirms
  5. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 35,000; Peace Talks Stall Once Again | Latest On Israel's War On Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup