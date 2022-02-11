Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

SC Asks If Parties Against Quota In Private Sector Agree To Be Considered Together

Supreme Court was hearing a bunch of petitions against the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020 which mandates 75% reservations for domiciles of the state in private sector jobs.

SC Asks If Parties Against Quota In Private Sector Agree To Be Considered Together
Supreme Court PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 3:30 pm

The Supreme Court Friday sought to know whether parties concerned are agreeable that cases pertaining to quota in private sector on the basis of domicile be considered together.

The apex court was hearing an appeal of the Haryana government challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order granting an interim stay on its law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs for residents of the state.

Related stories

Haryana Govt Challenges HC's Order To Stay Law For 75% Reservation For Locals In Private Jobs

HC Stays Haryana Law Mandating 75% Reservation In Private Jobs For Locals

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai said it has got to know that similar legislations have been passed in Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand and they have been challenged in the high courts.

The top court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to check on this and gather the details.

“If the matters are pending before other high courts, we can hear the larger issue after calling for the papers from high courts, you can inform us," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on Monday.

At the outset, Mehta submitted that a statute has been stayed by an unreasoned order, after a hearing for only 90 seconds.

He said only a handful of people are opposed to the Act.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for one of the parties, said that this issue requires consideration by the apex court.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that he would ponder over the issue after consulting the clients.

The high court on February 3 had granted interim stay on the Haryana government law on pleas filed by various industry associations from Faridabad and other bodies in the state including Gurgaon.

The high court admitted multiple petitions against the implementation of the law -- Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, the counsel of one of the petitioners had said.

The Act provides 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state and came into force from January 15 after being notified in November last year. It applies to jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of Rs 30,000.

The Act is applicable to employers of private sector companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms, and any person who employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages, or other remuneration for manufacturing, carrying on business, or rendering any service in Haryana.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had in March 2021 given assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020

Tags

National Quota- Reservations Private Sector Supreme Court Haryana Government Haryana
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Distracting Goa People From Real Issues

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Distracting Goa People From Real Issues

UP Elections: Richest Candidate Declares Rs 296 Crore Assets, Poorest Just 6,700

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 Ground Report: 'We have to bury our dreams,' say students on job woes

Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar’s Voice Carried Divinity: Pakistani Historian Fakir Syed Aijazuddin

Ex J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Reacts On Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Son’s Bail; Says ‘In Godhse's India, Criminals Roam Freely’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival