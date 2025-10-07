SC Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking CBI Investigation Into Karur Stampede

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea challenging a Madras High Court order for a CBI inquiry into the September 27 stampede at Karur during a political rally of actor and TVK founder Vijay.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea challenging a Madras High Court order for a CBI inquiry into the September 27 stampede at Karur during a political rally of actor and TVK founder Vijay. The matter will be heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran on October 10, PTI reported.
“A plea for CBI probe has been dismissed whereas a single judge has observed that he is not satisfied with the probe conducted (into the stampede)," a lawyer told the bench. The stampede killed 41 persons and injured over 60.
Following the argument, the CJI said that "List (it) on Friday.”
On October 3, the Madras High Court formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident while also dismissing a BJP leader's plea seeking a CBI probe into the incident, and directed her to approach the Madurai bench. The high court formed the SIT under senior IPS officer and Inspector General, North Zone, Asra Garg.
The HC had criticised the organisers of the event, the party leaders and the police for the stampede. The police claimed that the rally saw a turnout of 27,000, nearly three times the expected 10,000.
Police also blamed a seven-hour delay by Vijay in reaching the venue for the tragedy.
Vijay’s public events scheduled over the next two weeks have been temporarily postponed following the stampede.
In a social media statement, TVK had expressed its sorrow over the tragedy, stating, “We are in anguish and regret over the loss of 41 of our brethren. In this situation, our leader’s next two weeks’ meet the people programmes are being temporarily postponed. The revised details of these would be announced later.”
