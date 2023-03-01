Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Satyender Jain Sent Handwritten Resignation Letter To Kejriwal On Feb 27

Satyender Jain Sent Handwritten Resignation Letter To Kejriwal On Feb 27

Kejriwal's trusted lieutenants Manish Sisodia and Jain, both arrested on corruption charges, have resigned from the Cabinet. The two leaders played a pivotal role in implementing Kejriwal's governance agenda of good education and health facilities in the national capital.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
AAP leader Satyendar Jain addressed his resignation letter to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 6:13 pm

AAP leader Satyendar Jain tendered his resignation from the Delhi Cabinet in a handwritten letter addressed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 27, sources said on Wednesday. In the letter to Kejriwal, Jain said he was thankful for the opportunity given to him.

"I hereby tender my resignation as a minister of the Government of NCTD of Delhi. I am highly thankful for giving this opportunity to serve people of Delhi (sic). My resignation may kindly be accepted," he wrote.

Kejriwal's trusted lieutenants Manish Sisodia and Jain, both arrested on corruption charges, have resigned from the Cabinet. The two leaders played a pivotal role in implementing Kejriwal's governance agenda of good education and health facilities in the national capital.

Sources said both the resignations have been sent to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for acceptance on February 28. The opposition BJP had been demanding the resignation of Jain after his arrest in May last year by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. However, Jain continued being a minister in the government without any portfolio.

Sisodia had been handed over Jain's departments, thereby almost doubling his workload. Sisodia too faced the heat after his name cropped up in the excise policy scam in August 2022. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

