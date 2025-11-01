Sanjay Raut Takes Break from Public Life Due to Health Issues, PM Modi Wishes Recovery

Sanjay Raut revealed he’s undergoing treatment for serious health problems and will step back from public life.
He expressed hope of recovering by next year and thanked supporters for their trust.
PM Modi and several Maharashtra leaders wished him a quick recovery after his announcement.
Sanjay Raut, the head of the Shiv Sena (UBT), announced on Friday that he is receiving treatment for severe health problems and has been told not to socialise.
In a post on X, Raut also said he hoped to be healthy by the next year.
"You have all loved and trusted me. But I have developed serious health issues and am undergoing treatment. I will come out of this. As per medical advice, I have been asked not to step out or mingle in public," he wrote, without elaborating further.
The Rajya Sabha MP is well-known for his frequent media appearances and is a strong opponent of the ruling BJP in Maharashtra.
On November 1, Raut was supposed to participate in the opposition parties' demonstration against the Election Commission.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished a speedy recovery and good health to Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut, who announced a two-month break from public life citing health reasons.
"Praying for your speedy recovery and good health, Sanjay Raut Ji," Modi said in a post on X.
Raut replied in Hindi, saying, “Respected Prime Minister Ji, thank you! My family is grateful to you! Jai Hind! Jai Maharashtra!” Jitendra Awhad, a former Maharashtra housing minister from the NCP, said Raut’s decision to step back due to ill health showed the seriousness of his condition.
With PTI inputs.