Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

RWAs Will Be Granted Status Of 'Mini Councillors' If AAP Comes To Power In MCD: Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference just few days ahead of the civic polls, he said the idea behind this vision is to "make people the owners of Delhi ('janta ko Dilli ka malik banana hai')".

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 4:43 pm

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), resident welfare associations will be "empowered" and granted status of "mini councillors".

Addressing a press conference just few days ahead of the civic polls, he said the idea behind this vision is to "make people the owners of Delhi ('janta ko Dilli ka malik banana hai')".

"Today, we want to tell that if the AAP comes to power in the MCD after the municipal polls, we are going to really empower RWAs. We will give them political and financial powers," said Kejriwal, who is also AAP's national convener.

RWAs in Delhi will be granted status of "mini councillors", the chief minister said.

The civic polls, spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4, largely being seen as a contest among the AAP, BJP and the Congress.

Both AAP and BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls. Votes will be counted on December 7.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

If BJP Had Worked In MCD, It Would Not Have Needed Big Campaigners For Election: Kejriwal

Gujarat Assembly Polls: Diamond Traders Of Surat Should Get Bharat Ratna, Says Kejriwal

Scuffle Between Workers Of AAP And BJP During Arvind Kejriwal's Surat Road Show; Arvind Kejriwal Says Stone Hurled

Tags

National Delhi Chief Minister Delhi AAP Delhi Municipal Corporation Of Delhi Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) Politics Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live