‘Man Wants To Become God,’ Says RSS Chief Bhagwat; Congress Takes ‘Non-Biological PM’ Dig

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said in the course of self-development, a man may want to become 'superman', then 'Devta' and 'Bhagwan' and aspire for 'vishwaroop', but nobody is certain what lies ahead.
He also said that some people, despite being human, lacked human qualities and they should inculcate it first.
Addressing a village-level workers meeting, organised by a non-profit organisation Vikas Bharti, the RSS chief asserted that people should work relentlessly for the welfare of mankind, since there is no end to the pursuit of development and human ambition.
"After achieving human qualities, man aspires to become superman with supernatural powers and then attain the status of 'Devta' and 'Bhagwan'. He then aspires for vishwaroop (the supreme power's all-pervading form). What is beyond that, no one is certain," Bhagwat said.
"Work should continue, one should strive to work constantly in areas of environment, education and health...There is no end to it and constant work in different areas is the only solution...We should strive to make this world a beautiful place as is the nature of India," the RSS chief said.
Congress Take ‘Non-Biological PM’ Swipe
Reacting to Bhagwat's comments, Congress took a “non-biological PM” swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi - who had earlier said that “God had sent him”.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tagged a clip of Bhagwat's remarks and said, "I am sure the self-anointed non-biological PM has got news of this latest Agni Missile fired by Nagpur from Jharkhand and aimed at Lok Kalyan Marg."
While the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters is situated in Nagpur, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg is the prime minister's official residence.
(With PTI Inputs)