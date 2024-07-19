National

‘Man Wants To Become God,’ Says RSS Chief Bhagwat; Congress Takes ‘Non-Biological PM’ Dig

Reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments, Congress took a 'non-biological PM' swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi - who had earlier said that 'God had sent him'.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said in the course of self-development, a man may want to become 'superman', then 'Devta' and 'Bhagwan' and aspire for 'vishwaroop', but nobody is certain what lies ahead.

He also said that some people, despite being human, lacked human qualities and they should inculcate it first.

Addressing a village-level workers meeting, organised by a non-profit organisation Vikas Bharti, the RSS chief asserted that people should work relentlessly for the welfare of mankind, since there is no end to the pursuit of development and human ambition.

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi | - PTI
'Straight To Psychiatrist': Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At PM Modi Over ‘Sent By God’ Remark

BY Outlook Web Desk

"After achieving human qualities, man aspires to become superman with supernatural powers and then attain the status of 'Devta' and 'Bhagwan'. He then aspires for vishwaroop (the supreme power's all-pervading form). What is beyond that, no one is certain," Bhagwat said.

"Work should continue, one should strive to work constantly in areas of environment, education and health...There is no end to it and constant work in different areas is the only solution...We should strive to make this world a beautiful place as is the nature of India," the RSS chief said.

Congress Take ‘Non-Biological PM’ Swipe

Reacting to Bhagwat's comments, Congress took a “non-biological PM” swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi - who had earlier said that “God had sent him”. 

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tagged a clip of Bhagwat's remarks and said, "I am sure the self-anointed non-biological PM has got news of this latest Agni Missile fired by Nagpur from Jharkhand and aimed at Lok Kalyan Marg." 

While the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters is situated in Nagpur, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg is the prime minister's official residence.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2024 LIVE Score: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co Look To Dominate PAK-W
  2. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: WI Put Up 50-Run Opening Stand
  3. MLC 2024: Unicorns Survive Late MI New York Scare To Win Dallas Thriller
  4. Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: NEP-W Win By Six Wickets
  5. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: England Ride Ollie Pope Ton To Post 416 Runs On Day 1 - In Pics
Football News
  1. Ligue 1: Patrick Vieira Leaves Strasbourg, Becomes Candidate For Vacant US Job
  2. Ligue 1: Lyon Sign Euro 2024 Golden Boot Winner Georges Mikautadze
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Denmark Coach Kasper Hjulmand Resigns Following European Championship Exit
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Israel Clear To Play After FIFA Postpones Decision On Possible Ban
  5. Scottish Premiership: Schmeichel Reunites With Rodgers At Celtic
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Backed To Get 'Very Close' To Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam Record
  2. Vasek Pospisil Eyes Andy Murray For PTPA Role As Retirement Looms
  3. Holger Rune Hoping Hamburg Open Run Can Atone For Wimbledon Woe
  4. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: 'Issue Identified, Fix Deployed', Says Crowdstrike CEO Amid Microsoft's Global Outage
  2. ‘Man Wants To Become God,’ Says RSS Chief Bhagwat; Congress Takes ‘Non-Biological PM’ Dig
  3. Bilkis Bano Case: SC Dismisses Convicts' Bail Pleas | What Did The Top Court Say
  4. Chhattisgarh CM Shri Vishnu Deo Sai Meets Union Railways Minister; Discusses New Railway Projects
  5. IT Ministry In Touch With Microsoft, Says ‘Reason Identified’ For Global Outage
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  2. 'Aadujeevitham' On Netflix Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Gives A Career Defining Performance In Blessy's Masterpiece
  3. Ram Charan To Be Awarded The Ambassador For Indian Art And Culture At IFFM
  4. Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra Teams REACT After Singer Accused Of Not Paying Desi Dancers During Dil-Luminati Tour
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Makers Sue Trade Analysts; Accuse Them Of Sharing 'Fake' Box Office Numbers Of Prabhas Starrer-Report
US News
  1. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  2. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  3. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
  4. 'With Faith And Devotion': Donald Trump Formally Accepts Republican Presidential Nomination
  5. Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies After Hugging Fan Causes Electrocution During Live Performance
World News
  1. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  2. '3rd-Rate Products': Steve Jobs' 1995 Remark Resurfaces Amid Microsoft Global Outage
  3. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  4. Microsoft Outage: What Went Wrong And How Crowdstrike Is Involved
  5. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Quarter-Final Action At Swedish Open; Suryakumar Yadav Named India T20I Skipper
  8. India News LIVE: 'Issue Identified, Fix Deployed', Says Crowdstrike CEO Amid Microsoft's Global Outage