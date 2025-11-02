RSS Cannot Be Banned At Someone’s Whim, Says Dattatreya Hosabale

RSS general secretary says organisation cannot be banned just because someone demands it.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Saturday the organisation could not be proscribed merely at someone’s wish and urged those calling for a ban to study earlier attempts. He spoke to reporters after the RSS concluded its three-day all-India executive meeting in Jabalpur, reported PTI.
“Such attempts were made three times in the past. What did society say then? What did the court say? Despite all this, the Sangh's work kept growing. There must be valid reasons to impose a ban,” he said.
According to PTI, Hosabale said society had accepted the RSS and that “the government system” had previously ruled such bans wrong. “Those who now demand a ban should learn from past experiences,” he said.
The remarks were prompted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s declaration on Friday in Delhi that the Sangh should be banned. Kharge said, “It is my personal opinion, and I will say it openly, it should be done,” and alleged that “most of the law and order problems are arising because of the BJP and RSS.”
According to PTI, Hosabale said the Jabalpur meeting did not discuss the upcoming Bihar elections, but reiterated the Sangh’s position that people should turnout in large numbers and vote on issues concerning the nation and society rather than on the basis of caste or money. “We work for public awareness on this,” he said.
Polling in Bihar will be held on 6 and 11 November, with counting scheduled for 14 November.
On West Bengal, Hosabale said the state was not on the agenda for the latest meeting but had been discussed earlier. “The situation there is serious. In the previous meeting, a resolution on Bengal was passed. The Sangh’s work is expanding in the state, but hatred and animosity spread after the last elections due to the political leadership and the chief minister,” he said.
Describing Bengal as a border state facing pressure from people entering from Bangladesh, he added, “If the political leadership fails to end this menace, it would be unjust to keep Bengal, once a guiding state for India, in an atmosphere of instability and violence.” He said RSS volunteers were working to strengthen social unity in the state.
On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Hosabale said the list should be updated periodically. “The list should be refined. What is the problem with that? If anyone has objections to the process, they can present them before the commission,” he said. PTI reported.
