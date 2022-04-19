Heatwave: Temperature Touches 40 Degree Celsius In Delhi, IMD Predicts Respite Soon

With the national capital, Delhi and most parts of the country sizzling at 40 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted some respite from the soaring temperatures in the coming days. The forecasters said that the heatwave conditions will persist in Delhi and adjoining states till April 19 and will abate afterwards with approaching Western Disturbance.

“Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, North Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidharbha and Gigantic West Bengal on April 19th and over Jharkhand during 18th to 20th April,” said IMD.

The IMD said the persistent heatwave conditions are likely to abate due to the approaching Western Disturbance. The IMD has predicted light scattered or fairly widespread rainfall from 20th to 22nd April.

“Under the influence of western disturbance: light scattered or fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds were very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during next five days and over Uttarakhand during 20th to 22nd April,” IMD said.

What is a heatwave?

A heatwave is a period of unusually extreme hot weather that typically lasts two or more days. To be considered a heatwave, the temperatures have to be outside the historical averages for a given area.

What are the implications of heatwave?

Heatwave could lead to moderate health concerns for vulnerable people example infants, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases over heatwave affected areas.

What precautions to take to remain safe in a heatwave?

The people especially vulnerable ones of heatwave regions should avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes and cover their head by use of cloth, hat or umbrella

What are the different categories of heatwave?

There are different kinds of heatwaves, depending upon their severity.

1 Yellow heat alert: This kind of heatwave conditions at isolated pockets persist for two days. In this heatwave people should avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light coloured, loose, cotton clothes and cover their heads using cloth, hat or umbrella.

2 Orange heat alert: This kind of heatwave conditions heat wave is likely to persist for 4 days or more. Under this heatwave people should avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration. The people should drink sufficient water, even if they don’t feel thirsty. Besides people should use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk and other things to keep themselves hydrated.

3 Red heat alert: This heatwave is likely to exceed beyond six days. In this heatwave, extreme care is needed for vulnerable people. (With inputs from IMD)

