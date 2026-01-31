‘Remember Article 39’: Manoj Jha, Gig Workers On Expectations From Union Budget 2026

Pooja, a delivery ‘partner’ for Swiggy now, came with her toddler. “I take him everywhere, even for deliveries.” As she tried to speak, the child, being a child, had a tantrum and she had to rush to manage him. Nandita Das commented, “this is a live example of working women. We have to always manage everything at once, and our burden is always doubled.” With the child satiated with the promise of noodles later, Pooja (while not calling it a budget expectation) said she wishes government acknowledges the challenges of women gig workers. “Offices have toilets, you know. We don’t,” (commenting on badly maintained public toilets). “And periods, when we get periods, it is so much more impossible for us. We drive 12 hours shifts. When do we change? Where? We need reasonable work hours, reasonable pay, and no threats.”