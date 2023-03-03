Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Remarks Against PM: SC Extends Interim Bail Of Congress Leader Pawan Khera Till March 17

Remarks Against PM: SC Extends Interim Bail Of Congress Leader Pawan Khera Till March 17

It made clear that the interim bail granted to Khera will be extended till March 17 when it will hear the matter. Earlier, on February 27, the court had extended the protection to the Congress spokesperson till Friday.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera interim bail extended Pawan Khera/Twitter

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 5:29 pm

The Supreme Court on Friday extended till March 17 the interim bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case related to alleged objectionable remarks he made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Assam Police had arrested Khera in the case.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala adjourned the hearing to March 17 as it had run out of time. The bench also pointed out that the replies of Uttar Pradesh and Assam were not on record and it will hear the plea after the Holi vacation.

Khera was arrested at the Delhi airport after being deplaned from a flight to Raipur over his alleged remarks against Modi made at a press conference on February 17 in Mumbai. He was later granted bail by a magisterial court here.

