RDay Parade: Navy's Tableau To Depict 1946 Uprising; Woman Officer To Lead Marching Contingent

It will be led by Lieutenant Commander Aanchal Sharma, who is an observer officer posted at the Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 314.

Republic Day Parade Rehearsal - Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 2:39 pm

The Indian Navy's tableau will depict the 1946 naval uprising, which contributed in the country's independence movement, and its marching contingent would be led by a woman officer at this year's Republic Day parade. The tableau will also show the navy's theme of 'Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive'.

"The naval contingent comprises 96 men, three platoon commanders and one contingent commander," the navy said in a statement. It will be led by Lieutenant Commander Aanchal Sharma, who is an observer officer posted at the Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 314, it mentioned. Sharma, who was commissioned in June 2016, said that the enthusiasm and energy of the contingent is unparalleled and it is indeed an honour to be leading it at Republic Day parade.

As the nation is celebrating 75 years of independence as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the navy's contribution to the Indian freedom struggle will have a special mention in the tableau, the statement said. Lieutenant Mayank Bhagour said the forward part of the tableau depicts "the naval uprising of 1946, an event which contributed in India's struggle for independence".

The rear section of the tableau illustrates the 'Make in India' initiatives of the Indian Navy, particularly for the period 1983 to 2021, he mentioned. "The model of indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant with Light Combat Aircraft in air takes the centre stage," Bhagour said.

These will be flanked by models of the indigenous missile corvette Kora, destroyer Visakhapatnam, frigate Shivalik on left and P-75 submarine Kalvari, frigate Godavari and destroyer Delhi on the right, he noted. "Frames on the lower section of the trailer will depict indigenous construction of naval platforms," Bhagour said.

The Indian Navy's statement said that its 72-men band at the parade will be led by Vincent Johnson, Master Chief Petty Officer Musician and Hon Sub Lieutenant. This would be the 18th time he would be participating in a Republic Day Parde, it added. He would lead the naval band as a drum major, the statement mentioned.

With PTI Inputs

