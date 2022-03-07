Monday, Mar 07, 2022
Rakesh Tikait Alleges BJP Can Resort To ‘Unfair’ Means To Win In Uttar Pradesh

UP Election 2022: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait alleged that the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh can use ‘unfair’ means during counting of votes to win in Uttar Pradesh.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait levels allegation on BJP. Suresh K Pandey

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 3:01 pm

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has alleged that the ruling party can use "unfair" means during the counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh elections on March 10. 

Voting in the six assembly seats, including Muzaffarnagar, Budhana, Pyrkazi, Khatoli, Murapur and Charthawal were held in first phase on February 10.  

The ruling party can use unfair means to win during the counting of votes to be held on March 10, the BKU leader said after visiting Navin Mandi here where EVMs are being kept.

Meanwhile, additional district magistrate  and additional election officer Narendra Bahadur Singh said the counting of votes will be conducted in a fair and peaceful manner, under tight security and the directive of the Election Commission.(With PTI inputs)
 

