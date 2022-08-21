Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Rajasthan Records 402 Covid-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

The deaths were recorded in Ajmer, Bharatpur, Jaipur and Karauli, taking the total fatalities due to coronavirus in the state to 9,610.

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 10:01 pm

Rajasthan reported 402 fresh COVID-19 infections and four deaths in the last 24 hours, officials from the state health department said on Sunday.

The deaths were recorded in Ajmer, Bharatpur, Jaipur and Karauli, taking the total fatalities due to coronavirus in the state to 9,610.

Of the fresh cases, 123 were reported in Jaipur, 66 in Bharatpur, 36 in Jodhpur and 33 in Dausa.

As many as 13,05,130 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the state since March 2020.

The number of active patients in the state at present stand at 4,244, according to the state medical and health department report.

-With PTI Input

