Rains Lash Parts Of Delhi

Rains lashed some parts of the city on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling at 29.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The relative humidity oscillated between 79 and 100 percent, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain and drizzle on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Delhi had settled at 33.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

