Rain Brings Relief To Scorched Jharkhand

The highest rainfall of 15.4 mm was recorded in Rajmahal in the Sahibganj district. The showers brought down the maximum temperature in capital Ranchi by six notches from 41 degrees Celsius on Friday to 35.2 degrees Celsius during the day.

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 7:14 pm

Light to moderate thundershowers in parts of Jharkhand on Saturday brought some relief from the intense heat the state had been experiencing for quite some time, MeT Department said.

The highest rainfall of 15.4 mm was recorded in Rajmahal in the Sahibganj district. The showers brought down the maximum temperature in capital Ranchi by six notches from 41 degrees Celsius on Friday to 35.2 degrees Celsius during the day.

"Pre-monsoon activities have started in Jharkhand. People might expect some relief from the heatwave. The maximum temperature has dropped in parts of the state on Saturday because of rainfall," Ranchi Meteorological Centre's weather scientist S C Mandal told PTI.

He said that heatwave conditions, however, prevailed in West Singhbhum, Koderma, Giridih, Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar and Chatra districts, and these places may get some relief on Sunday.

"Pre-monsoon activities are expected to continue till May 5, and bring down maximum temperature by three-four degrees Celsius over the next three days," he said.

Daltonganj recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius, while Jamshedpur simmered at 44.1, and Chaibasa registered 43 degrees Celsius, Deoghar 42.4, Giridih 42.2 and Bokaro 41.1 degrees Celsius, a weather bulletin said.

-With PTI Input

