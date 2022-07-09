Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Says It Is ‘Gabbar Tax Loot’ And ‘Tsunami Of Unemployment’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that under the BJP’s rule, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders went up by 157 percent, fuel prices broke all records and the ‘Gabbar Tax loot’ and a ‘tsunami of unemployment’ hit the country.

undefined
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 4:12 pm

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said people are now telling the prime minister that the obstacles "created by him" such as the LPG price hikes, fuel prices breaking all records, the "Gabbar Tax loot" and the "tsunami of unemployment" have exhausted them and he must stop now.

Gandhi's dig came over Modi's recent remarks at a large public meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram after he unveiled a 30-foot bronze statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on his 125th birth anniversary.

Recalling Alluri's war cry to the British, "Dum hai to mujhe rok lo" (stop me if you have the guts), the prime minister had said the people of the country are now using a similar slogan, "Dum hai to humein rok lo", as they are bravely confronting many challenges and difficulties.

"The prime minister said -- 133 crore Indians are telling every obstacle, 'if you have guts, then stop us'," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Related stories

Rahul Gandhi Enquires About RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Health At AIIMS In Delhi

SC To Hear Plea Of TV Anchor Rohit Ranjan Tomorrow In Rahul Gandhi Doctored Video Case

Rahul Gandhi Video Case | News Anchor Rohit Ranjan 'Absconding', Claims Chhattisgarh Police

Under the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) rule, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders went up by 157 per cent, fuel prices broke all records and the "Gabbar Tax loot" and a "tsunami of unemployment" hit the country, he alleged.

"In fact, the public is telling the prime minister -- these obstacles created by you have exhausted us, now stop," the former Congress chief said.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Tax Loot Unemployment Rate Tsunami Congress Rahul Gandhi Fuel Price Hike
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sri Lankan Protesters Demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation Break Into His Home

Sri Lankan Protesters Demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation Break Into His Home

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties