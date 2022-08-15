Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rahul Gandhi Greets People On 75th Anniversary Of Independence

Sharing a quote from the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's Tryst with Destiny speech, Rahul Gandhi also posted a montage of pictures highlighting India's rich cultural tradition. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 10:22 am

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday greeted the people on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

Sharing a quote from the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's 'Tryst with Destiny' speech, he also posted a montage of pictures highlighting India's rich cultural tradition. 

Related stories

Rahul Gandhi Targets Yogi Adityanath Over Hathras Rape Case, Says Family Continues To Face Torture

Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi Over 'Kala Jaadu' Remark, Urges Him To Stop Lowering Dignity Of PM Post

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Ration Card Holders Being 'Forced' To Buy National Flag

"'To India, our much-loved motherland, the ancient, the eternal and the ever-new, we pay our reverent homage and we bind ourselves afresh to her service.' Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind," Gandhi tweeted.

On its official Twitter handle, the Congress said, "Let us enter the 76th year of Independence with new energy and positive thinking and take the country forward on the path of development. Jai Hind."

At midnight, the party tweeted, "75 years ago, this day, at the stroke of midnight, India made a tryst with destiny. A pact where all forces kneeled down before the valour of our forefathers, and gave us the freedom we enjoy today." 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi 75th Anniversary Of India's Independence Country's First Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru Tryst With Destiny' Speech India's Rich Cultural Tradition Congress
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi’s Mother Hiraba Joins ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign In Gujarat

PM Modi’s Mother Hiraba Joins ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign In Gujarat

Trekking To The Legendary Triad In The Western Ghats

Trekking To The Legendary Triad In The Western Ghats