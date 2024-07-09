'Rahul Gandhi Deserves A Slap': Karnataka BJP MLA Over Congress MP's Recent ‘Violent Hindus’ Speech

In a strong reaction against Congress MP And the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's recent ‘violent Hindu’ speech, Karnataka's BJP leader Bharath Shetty said that the senior Congress MP should be ‘slapped’ for his ‘anti-Hindu’ remarks.
The BJP legislator from Mangalore North assembly constituency passed the remark while addressing a protest march against Gandhi on Monday.
“He (Gandhi) follows anti-Hindu policy. If you look at his statement, it is clear that he is a big madman. He should have been slapped on the cheek inside the Parliament,” the BJP MLA said.
Furthermore, the BJP leader also took a dig at the ex-Congress chief for displaying a picture of Lord Shiva while delivering the controversial address in the Lok Sabha.
“Rahul Gandhi says that Hindus are violent. The madman does not know that if Lord Shiva opened His third eye, Gandhi would turn into ashes,” Shetty stated.
Acording to Shetty, Gandhi ‘changes his (religious) stance based on the region he visits.
“When he goes to Gujarat, the LoP becomes an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. However, when he visits Tamil Nadu, he becomes an atheist, and a secular in Kerala,” Shetty stated.
Reiterating the Congress party's Lok Sabha elections performance, in which the grand old party bagged 99 seats, the BJP leader said,“After getting only 99 Lok Sabha seats, the LoP is claiming to have made a great achievement.”