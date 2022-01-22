Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
R-Day: Mahatma Gandhi's Favourite Hymn Excluded From Beating Retreat Ceremony

'Abide With Me', written by Scottish Anglican poet and hymnologist Henry Francis Lyte in 1847, has been part of the Beating Retreat ceremony since 1950.

R-Day: Mahatma Gandhi's Favourite Hymn Excluded From Beating Retreat Ceremony
R-Day: Beating Retreat Ceremony - PTI

Trending

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 7:03 pm

One of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite Christian hymns "Abide With Me" has been dropped from this year's Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29, according to a brochure released by the Indian Army on Saturday.

"Abide With Me", written by Scottish Anglican poet and hymnologist Henry Francis Lyte in 1847, has been part of the Beating Retreat ceremony since 1950.

This year's ceremony will conclude with 'Sare Jahan Se Acha', the brochure stated. 

The Beating Retreat used to end with the "Abide With Me" hymn.

The brochure also listed 26 tunes that will be played at this year's ceremony at Vijay Chowk.

The 26 tunes that will be played at this year's ceremony include 'Hey Kanchha', 'Channa Bilauri', 'Jai Janam Bhumi', 'Nritya Sarita', 'Vijay Josh', 'Kesaria Banna', 'Veer Siachen', 'Hathroi', 'Vijay Ghosh', 'Ladaakoo', 'Swadeshi', 'Amar Chattan', 'Golden Arrows' and 'Swarn Jayanti', according to the brochure.

'Veer Sainik', 'Fanfare by Buglers, 'INS India', 'Yashasvee', 'Jai Bharati', 'Kerala', 'Siki A Mole', 'Hind Ki Sena', 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja', 'Drummers Call', 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' are also part of the 26 tunes that will be played on the evening of January 29, the brochure noted.

Beating Retreat is a centuries-old military tradition dating from the days when troops disengaged from battle at sunset, it mentioned. 

As soon as the buglers sounded the Retreat, the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield, it added. 


 

