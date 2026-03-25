Punjab Police Draws Criticism For Imposing Rs 80 Fees On FIR Downloads

Summary of this article
The Punjab Police has introduced a fee of ₹80 for downloading FIRs and ₹100 for DDRs from its online portals, ending the previous system of free access.
Even complainants and police personnel must pay the fee if they use the online portal
Only those who collect a physical copy from the police station can get it for free.
The Punjab Police has come under sharp criticism after introducing a fee of Rs 80 for downloading First Information Reports (FIRs) from its online portals, a service that was previously free. A charge of Rs 100 has also been imposed for obtaining copies of Daily Diary Reports (DDRs) online.
The new fee structure, which came into effect on Monday following a government notification, has drawn a strong backlash from political leaders, legal experts, and social activists, who argue that the move undermines transparency in police procedures.
Under the new system, only complainants are entitled to a free copy of the FIR, and that too must be obtained in person from the concerned police station. Officials clarified that even complainants will be subject to the ₹80 fee if they choose to download the document through the online portal.
Special Director General of Police (Community Affairs Division and Women’s Affairs) Gurpreet Kaur Deo stated that the decision aligns with government directives. “The complainant can get a free copy from the police station, while online access is now chargeable,” she said.
DSP Prabjot, the officer overseeing the implementation of the order, confirmed that there are no exemptions, even for police personnel. “If the complainant downloads it online, they will also have to pay. There’s no exemption for anyone. The new system also mandates a fee of ₹100 for downloading daily diary reports (DDRs) online,” she said.
The decision has been widely condemned as an attempt to curb public access to police records, with critics arguing that it places an undue financial burden on citizens seeking information about the administration of justice.