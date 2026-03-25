Punjab Police Draws Criticism For Imposing Rs 80 Fees On FIR Downloads

Under the new system, only complainants are entitled to a free copy of the FIR, and that too must be obtained in person from the concerned police station.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Punjab Police personnel on duty.(Representational image) |
Punjab Police personnel on duty.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  •  The Punjab Police has introduced a fee of ₹80 for downloading FIRs and ₹100 for DDRs from its online portals, ending the previous system of free access.

  • Even complainants and police personnel must pay the fee if they use the online portal

  • Only those who collect a physical copy from the police station can get it for free.

The Punjab Police has come under sharp criticism after introducing a fee of Rs 80 for downloading First Information Reports (FIRs) from its online portals, a service that was previously free. A charge of Rs 100 has also been imposed for obtaining copies of Daily Diary Reports (DDRs) online.

The new fee structure, which came into effect on Monday following a government notification, has drawn a strong backlash from political leaders, legal experts, and social activists, who argue that the move undermines transparency in police procedures.

Under the new system, only complainants are entitled to a free copy of the FIR, and that too must be obtained in person from the concerned police station. Officials clarified that even complainants will be subject to the ₹80 fee if they choose to download the document through the online portal.

Special Director General of Police (Community Affairs Division and Women’s Affairs) Gurpreet Kaur Deo stated that the decision aligns with government directives. “The complainant can get a free copy from the police station, while online access is now chargeable,” she said.

Related Content
The sports ministry promptly issued a fact-check on 'Youth Khelo India Federation' through the Press Information Bureau. - X/PIB Fact Check
Teen Taekwondo Player Helped Debunk Fraudulent 'Khelo India' Body, Sports Ministry To File FIR: Report
null - null
How Liquid Staking Tokens Represent Staked Assets In DeFi
null - Imago/ANI News
Fresh Trouble Brewing Between Himachal Pradesh, Punjab At Interstate Entry Points
Om Birla - PTI; Representative image
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman
Related Content

DSP Prabjot, the officer overseeing the implementation of the order, confirmed that there are no exemptions, even for police personnel. “If the complainant downloads it online, they will also have to pay. There’s no exemption for anyone. The new system also mandates a fee of ₹100 for downloading daily diary reports (DDRs) online,” she said.

The decision has been widely condemned as an attempt to curb public access to police records, with critics arguing that it places an undue financial burden on citizens seeking information about the administration of justice.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Aryaman Birla's IPL Journey: From Warming RR's Bench To Owning RCB

  2. With A Price Tag Of 27 Crore, Rishabh Pant Again Becomes The Centre Of Attraction Ahead Of IPL 2026

  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa, 5th Women's T20I: Amelia Kerr Maiden T20I Ton Powers White Ferns To 92 Runs Victory

  4. 'We're Focused On Taking This Franchise To Greater Heights', KKR Set Vision At Knights Unplugged 3.0

  5. Bangladesh's New Selection Committee Chief Habibul Bashar Wants Long Term Return Of Barred Shakib Al Hasan

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  2. Mango, Cashew Farmers In Konkan Block Mumbai–Goa Highway Over Crop Losses, Demand Compensation

  3. Day In Pics: March 24, 2026

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Trump Hits Pause Button on Iran Strikes: Which Are The Biggest Unanswered Questions?

  2. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

  3. Heritage Under Attack In Iran

  4. Trump Shifts Blame For Iran Strike, Says Pete Hegseth Led Push For Military Action

  5. US-Israel Attack On Iran: A Timeline Of Nuclear Negotiations Before The Killing of Khamenei

Latest Stories

  1. West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

  2. Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. Rajasthan-based Actor Harshil Kalia Passes Away In Car Crash; Accident Captured On Camera

  5. Men's Giant Slalom WC: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen Bags Title In Norway

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump Claims Talks Under Way As Missiles Strike Israel And Tehran

  7. Chaitra Navratri Vs Sharad Navratri: Astrology, Spiritual Meaning & Major Differences

  8. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security