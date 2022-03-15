Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Punjab Lifts All COVID-19 Restrictions

All of the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, in the wake of falling COVID-19 cases.

Punjab Lifts All COVID-19 Restrictions
All COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Punjab

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 5:04 pm

The Punjab government on Tuesday lifted all Covid-related restrictions in the state, according to an order. However, the people have been advised to follow Covid-appropriate behavioural norms.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, read with all other enabling provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, in supersession of all previous instructions on the subject, all COVID-19 related restrictions are removed with immediate effect," the order issued by the state department of home affairs and justice said.

"However, the residents of the state are advised to follow Covid-appropriate behavioural norms," it added. The directions in this regard have been issued to all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and senior police officials in the state.

Related stories

Pondy Logs 5 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 1.65 Lakh

Govt Releases Guidelines For Covid Vaccination Of Children In 12-14 Years Age Group

78 New Cases Push COVID-19 Tally Of Odisha To 12,86,772

Several restrictions were imposed by the authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state. All of the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, in the wake of falling COVID-19 cases.

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Pandemic Restrictions Punjab Punjab
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sunny Leone Finally Arrives In Dhaka After Being Denied Work Permit To Shoot In Bangladesh

Sunny Leone Finally Arrives In Dhaka After Being Denied Work Permit To Shoot In Bangladesh

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands