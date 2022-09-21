Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Punjab Governor Rejects AAP’s Call For Special Assembly Session

AAP government in Punjab had sought the special session to bring a confidence motion, days after it accused the BJP of trying to topple its government.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 7:49 pm

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday withdrew his order summoning a special Assembly session on September 22 for the AAP govt to move a confidence motion.

The Raj Bhavan cited absence of specific rules on summoning the Assembly for considering only a confidence motion.

The decision came after Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma approached the governor, arguing that there was no legal provision to convene a special session of the Assembly to just move a 'confidence motion' in favour of the state government.

The AAP government in Punjab had sought the special session to bring a confidence motion, days after it accused the BJP of trying to topple its government.

(With PTI inputs)
 

