Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Punjab Election Results: CM Channi Loses Both Seats Of Bhadaur, Chamkaur Sahib

Channi was defeated by AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke by a margin of 37,558 votes from Bhadaur seat while AAP's Charanjit Singh defeated him in Chamkaur Sahib by a margin of 7,942 votes.

Punjab Election Results: CM Channi Loses Both Seats Of Bhadaur, Chamkaur Sahib
Charanjit Singh Channi File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 5:07 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday lost the electoral battle from both the assembly seats of Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib to the Aam Aadmi Party nominees.    


According to the website of the Election Commission, Channi was drubbed by AAP's political greenhorn Labh Singh Ugoke with a margin of 37,558 votes from Bhadaur seat. The incumbent chief minister also bit the dust from Chamkaur Sahib where he was defeated by AAP's Charanjit Singh by a margin of 7,942 votes.

Related stories

Punjab Polls: From Comedian To CM, 'Jugnu' Bhagwant Maan Is Having The Last Laugh

Punjab Election Results: Humbly Accept Mandate Of People: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Election Results: Congress, SAD Heavyweights Trail As AAP Makes Big Gains


The Congress' gamble of fielding Channi, a member of Scheduled Caste, from two seats failed to yield any positive results. The party's decision to replace Amarinder Singh with Channi towards the fag end of the former's five-year term to wade away anti-incumbency also came as a cropper. 


The Congress has won nine seats in the polls and is leading on nine out of 117 seats it contested. 


The AAP, which has attained simple majority by garnering 62 seats and leading in 30 seats, is all set to form the next government in Punjab with an overwhelming majority. 

Tags

National Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Assembly Elections 2022 Election Result Punjab Punjab Congress Charanjit Singh Channi Elections 2022 AAP: Aam Aadmi Party
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What A Young Boy From Udupi Had To Do With 'Sooryavanshi'

What A Young Boy From Udupi Had To Do With 'Sooryavanshi'

Can Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Break Anti-Incumbency Jinx?

Can Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Break Anti-Incumbency Jinx?