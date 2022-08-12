Punjab Congress Chief Takes Swipe At Kejriwal Over Rs 1,000 Promise In Gujarat

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday asked AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal whether it was not his moral responsibility to fulfil his promise of giving Rs 1,000 to women in Punjab before making a similar promise in Gujarat.

"I want to ask Mr Kejriwal that before making a promise to Gujarati women, is it not his moral responsibility to fulfil this promise first in Punjab", Warring said in a statement here.

Responding to Kejriwal's promise made in Gujarat recently, Warring said, "I have learnt from the media reports that Arvind Kejriwal ji is promising to women in Gujarat, in a similar way he promised to Punjabi women, that if the Aam Aadmi Party forms government there (in Gujarat) it will give Rs 1,000 to each of them".

He urged the women of Gujarat to ask Kejriwal whether his government in Punjab has started giving Rs 1,000 to women in Punjab, as promised, like he was promising now to them in Gujarat.

The Punjab Congress president said the Gujarati people must verify and crosscheck everything in Punjab before they get carried away with "fake and bogus" promises of the AAP.

"Whether it is free electricity or Rs 1,000 monthly stipend to women, the AAP has backed out on everything", alleged Warring. He announced that party leaders from the state will visit Gujarat and "expose all the lies" the AAP was trying to propagate there.

"Please do not get carried away by the full page advertisements in newspapers and hours of airtime on news channels as everything is purchased with the Punjabi taxpayers' money", he said.

"Punjabis are feeling cheated and looted now, you may feel same way if you start believing him as Punjabis believed him earlier to their utmost regret and dismay now," he told Gujarati women.

(With PTI inputs)