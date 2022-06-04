Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Reviews Law And Order Situation Ahead Of Operation Bluestar Anniversary On June 6

Operation Blue Star was carried out by the Indian Army in June 1984 to flush out militants hiding in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Reviews Law And Order Situation Ahead Of Operation Bluestar Anniversary On June 6
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 3:50 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday reviewed the law-and-order situation in the state ahead of the Operation Bluestar anniversary on June 6 and said the police have been put on high alert for maintaining peace.

Operation Blue Star was carried out by the Indian Army in June 1984 to flush out militants hiding in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday reviewed the law-and-order situation in the state ahead of 'Ghallugara Diwas' being observed on June 6, according to an official release.

Related stories

Shiromani Akali Dal Seeks AAP Government's Dismissal, Case Against Bhagwant Mann

Promote Digitisation In Government Functioning: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann Sacks Health Minister Vijay Singla Over Corruption

Chairing a meeting with senior officers of the police and civil administration, Mann asked them to ensure elaborate security arrangements before June 6 across the state.

The chief minister said no one should be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace of state at any cost. 

Asserting that his government is committed to making Punjab a peaceful and frontrunner state in the country, he said anybody trying to disrupt peace will be dealt with sternly.

Some forces inimical to the progress and prosperity of the state are making constant attempts to derail the peace in the state. But the AAP government will not allow any such nefarious move to succeed, Mann said.

The Punjab Police has been put on high alert and central paramilitary forces have been deployed to assist them in maintaining peace in the state, the chief minister said. 

Exhorting the Punjabis to uphold the ethos of peace, communal harmony and brotherhood in the state, Mann urged them "to teach anti-Punjab forces a lesson by foiling all their conspiracies aimed at pushing Punjab back to the black days". 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Operation Bluestar Anniversary Punjab Bhagwant Mann Golden Temple Amritsar Militants Indian Army Ghallugara Diwas' Punjab Police Law And Order Situation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case: Pressure Continues To Mount On KCR Govt As Police Apprehends 2 Juveniles

Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case: Pressure Continues To Mount On KCR Govt As Police Apprehends 2 Juveniles

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work