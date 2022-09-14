Puducherry Logs 58 New Covid-19 Cases, One Death

Puducherry on Wednesday reported 58 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,73,518, a Health Department release said. A 50-year-old woman, a resident of neighbouring Kamaraj Nagar, succumbed to coronavirus, raising the death toll in the Union Territory to 1,970.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said the woman passed away at JIPMER due to COVID pneumonia and sepsis. The 58 fresh cases surfaced after examination of 1,230 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today.

While Puducherry accounted for 49 out of the 58 new cases, Karaikal reported eight and Yanam one case. Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, did not not report any new case of viral infection. The Director said 67 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,71,217.

He said the active cases were 331 which comprised 18 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals, while the remaining 313 in home quarantine. The Health Department has so far examined 23,90,570 samples and found 20,25,513 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 4.72 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 per cent and 98.67 per cent, respectively. The Director said the Department of Health has so far administered 21,52,780 doses which comprised 9,90,954 first doses, 8,34,078 second doses and 3,27,748 booster doses.

