Puducherry Adds 5 New COVID-19 Cases, Overall Tally Rises To 1,65,822

Puducherry, May 19 (PTI) The Union Territory of Puducherry logged five fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall caseload to 1,65,822, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Thursday.

The department examined 1,237 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday. Director of Health G.Sriramulu said the number of active cases stood at 20 with 10 in Puducherry, nine in Yanam and one in Karaikal. One patient recovered during the last 24 hours and overall recoveries rose to 1,63,840, the Director said.

There were no fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours and toll remained at 1,962. The Health Department has so far examined 22,40,309 samples and found 18,85,363 out of them to be negative. Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 0.40 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent respectively. The Health Department has so far administered 16,99,770 doses which comprised 9,65,853 first doses, 7,11,494 second doses and 22,423 booster doses.

