Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Provide Uninterrupted Power Supply In State: UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to provide uninterrupted power supply in the state.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath PTI photo

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 7:34 am

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing officials during a meeting of the electricity department at the Lok Bhavan here.

He had directed officials to provide uninterrupted power supply in the state on Monday. Arrangements should also be made for additional (units of) electricity to maintain uninterrupted power supply, he added.

Electricity is needed the most in the summer season, and hence uninterrupted power supply according to the roster should be maintained, the chief minister said.

Problems arising out of transformer malfunction or damage of electricity wires should be immediately addressed, Adityanath said.

The chief minister also observed that snapping the power connection for non-payment of electricity bill is not the solution, and said a dialogue should be established with the consumer and he should be motivated to pay the bill.

electricity bills should involve better and effective systems, and women self-help groups should also be roped in for bill collection, the chief minister said.

Smart meters should be installed timely in urban areas, he added. Continuous coal availability should be made for electricity production, and for this, talks should be held regularly with the Centre the chief minister added.

The work of laying electricity cables underground should be expedited in a time-bound manner, he said

(with inputs from PTI)

