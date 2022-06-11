BJP's MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, has stood grounds with the now-suspended party spokesperson Nupur Sharma on her remarks on Prophet Mohammed.



Talking to reporters in the city, Thakur on Friday said, "This is true that there (Gyanvapi) was a temple of Lord Shiva. It is there and it will be there. Calling it a fountain is wrong. Our deities are Sanatan. If you insult them, we will also tell the truth. You tell our truth and it will be accepted by us. But why does it pain you when we tell the truth? This means somewhere history is dirty."



Asked about the threat calls that Sharma allegedly received following her remarks, Thakur said 'Vdharmis' were always involved in such activities, as they had also killed Kamlesh Tiwari (a Hindu outfit leader in Lucknow) in 2019. "If someone talks, they threaten. They make, produce, and direct movies on our deities. They have been abusing them (deities) by making (such) movies for a long time. There is a long communist history...India belongs to Hindus. Sanatan will continue to live and it is our responsibility," she said.

Reacting to Thakur's statement, Madhya Pradesh Congress's media department chairman K K Mishra said, "BJP has suspended Nupur Sharma and sought a public apology. But now, the BJP's Lok Sabha member is issuing a statement in Sharma's favor. BJP should clarify if Sharma's statement was a planned conspiracy?" Mishra said that the BJP should also clarify if it would take action against Thakur for standing with the suspended leader.



The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and Naveen Jindal, a former head of the Delhi BJP's media unit, after their derogatory comments on the Prophet sparked a huge furor as far as the middle-east.