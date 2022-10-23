Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Properties Worth Rs 7.5 Cr Of Mukhtar Ansari Is To Be Attached

Mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's plots of land worth Rs 7.5 crore will soon be attached under the Gangsters Act, a senior police official said.

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 9:15 am

Three plots of land worth Rs 7.5 crore of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari will be soon attached under the Gangsters Act, a senior police official said.

Additional Superintendent of police (ASP) Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said on Saturday that "gangster Mukhtar Ansari had bought three plots of land in the name of his mother using money earned from criminal activities."  

"The district administration issued orders for the attaching the plots under the provisions of the Gangster Act on Saturday. The attachment will be done soon," he added.  

The gangster is currently lodged in Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh.

