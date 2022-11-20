Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Pro-Modi Slogans During Arvind Kejriwal's Roadshow In Gujarat

Gujarat Assembly Polls: The incident took place at Halol in Panchmahals district in the evening, when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal was addressing a gathering during the roadshow.

Arvind Kejriwal in Rajkot
Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat's Rajkot.(File photo) Photo: PTI

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 8:23 pm

A group of people shouted slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow on Sunday in Gujarat, where Assembly elections will be held next month.         

The incident took place at Halol in Panchmahals district in the evening, when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was addressing a gathering during the roadshow. 

Responding to it, Kejriwal said they may shout slogans in support of whoever they want, but it is he who will build schools for their children and provide free electricity. He also said that the AAP will one day win the hearts of those raising pro-Modi slogans.

Addressing the gathering during the roadshow, Kejriwal said, "Some friends are shouting 'Modi, Modi'. I would like to tell them that you may shout slogans in support of whoever you want, but it is Kejriwal who will make schools for your children. However much you shout slogans, it is Kejriwal who will offer free electricity to you."

"We have no enmity with anyone. You may shout slogans in support of whoever you want. One day we will win your heart and bring your to our party," he said.

A large number of youths in the state were unemployed, he said while reiterating his party's 'guarantees' of jobs and Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance to job aspirants. 

"There is no party that talks about schools. Did any party promise to build schools, hospitals and provide jobs and free electricity? It is only our party which talks about these issues," he claimed. 

Kejriwal said that people may support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if they believe in hooliganism and like to hurl abuses. 

"If you want to get schools constructed, come to me. I am an engineer. If you need electricity, hospitals or roads, then come to me. Else go to them for hooliganism," he said.

"I am here to ask for five years. You gave them 27 years, give me five years. If I do not deliver, I will never come to you again," he added.

The AAP is contesting all 182 seats in Gujarat for the first time in the next month's elections. The party has positioned itself as the main contender to the ruling BJP and Kejriwal has been campaigning aggressively for his candidates. 

National India Gujarat Narendra Modi Prime Minister Of India Arvind Kejriwal AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Elections Rally Roadshow Slogans BJP
