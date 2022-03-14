Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Press Council Report On Press Freedom Indictment Of J&K Govt: National Conference

National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said the report lays bare how news media in the Jammu and Kashmir region, especially in the Valley, was slowly being choked through extensive curbs.

Press Council Report On Press Freedom Indictment Of J&K Govt: National Conference
Journalists protesting in Srinagar Twitter/Zafar Aafaq

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 10:39 pm

The National Conference (NC) on Monday termed the findings of a Press Council of India committee on press freedom in Kashmir a “telling indictment” of the authorities' treatment of press in the region.


NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said the report of the fact finding committee (FFC) lays bare how news media in the Jammu and Kashmir region, especially in the valley, was “slowly being choked”, through extensive curbs imposed by the local administration.


“We have been registering our concern over the rising curbs on the freedom of press in Kashmir for all these years. The FCC's findings have exposed the J-K administration's handling of the press. 


“Silencing voices critical of the administration describes the new normal in J-K, particularly the valley. The gags have monopolized the flow of information in J-K,” he said.

Related stories

Media In Kashmir Is ‘Slowly Being Choked’, Finds Press Council of India

Cancellation Of Kashmir Press Club's Registration, Takeover Of Premises By J-K Admin Illegal: PCI

Govt De-registers Kashmir Press Club, Closes It Amid ‘State-Sponsored’ Coup


Sadiq said curbs on press have pushed various local dailies to stop their coverage of various issues of public importance under the fear of offending the authorities. 


“The press fraternity in Kashmir is at the receiving end due to the executive apathy and intrinsic pressure associated with reporting in a conflict situation. It is indeed a tightrope walk for our journalist friends,” he said.


The party leader praised the findings and hoped they will let “liberal and democratic forces” in the country know about ground reality in Kashmir. 


The spokesperson also urged the PCI to mount pressure on the government to release all confined journalists.

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Press Council Of India (PCI) Kashmir Journalist Press Freedom Kashmiri Journalists Free Speech J&K National Conference (JKNC)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi