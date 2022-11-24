Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Home National

President Murmu To Launch Health Survey Scheme On Nov 29 In Kurukshetra: Haryana CM

According to an official statement, he said President Droupadi Murmu will launch 'Mukhyamantri Swasthya Survekshan Yojana' from Kurukshetra.

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 9:40 pm

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that President Droupadi Murmu will launch 'Mukhyamantri Swasthya Survekshan Yojana' from Kurukshetra on November 29 under which a health survey of more than 1.60 crore "Antyodaya" people of the state will be done. 

“The data of health services, being provided to 1.8 crore people, is available under the e-treatment scheme. Universal portal of e-Upchar will be developed to collect health data of all such people,” said the chief minister while presiding over the review meeting of CHIRAYU Haryana Yojana and Mukhyamantri Swasthya Survekshan Yojana.

Khattar had earlier this week launched the 'CHIRAYU Haryana' (comprehensive health insurance of Antyodaya units) scheme that is aimed at expanding the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat programme to around 29 lakh beneficiaries having an annual income limit of up to Rs 1.80 lakh (Antyodaya persons).

The 'CHIRAYU Haryana', which is expected to benefit 1.25 crore Antyodaya beneficiaries, has also been extended to Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

The chief minister also directed the officials that the work of making the CHIRAYU scheme cards should be done at a fast pace so that people can avail the benefits as soon as possible.  

On December 5, the distribution of 10 lakh 'golden cards' to be given under this scheme should be ensured at the village and ward levels, he further directed.

The chief minister said that health infrastructure will be further strengthened in government medical centres across the state. All necessary formalities are being completed for this, he added. 

Along with appointing doctors and specialists in civil hospitals, work should be done expeditiously towards providing ICU facilities, directed the chief minister. 

Khattar also said that a third party administrator should be involved in the evaluation of the CHIRAYU from time to time and share the actual report with the government.

-With PTI Input

Advertisement
Advertisement

