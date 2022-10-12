Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
President Murmu On Two-Day Visit To Tripura

President of India Droupadi Murmu
President of India Droupadi Murmu PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 9:28 am

President Droupadi Murmu would reach Agartala on Wednesday on a maiden two-day visit to the Northeastern state of Tripura, officials said.

Murmu is scheduled to land at the Agartala airport around 11.15 am, following which she will head to Narsingarh in West Tripura district to lay the foundation stone for the Tripura National Law University and inaugurate the Tripura State Judicial Academy, they said.

She will also inaugurate the MLA hostel at Capital Complex, and virtually lay the foundation stones for various Tripura government projects related to roads, schools and hostels for students.

The president will also launch the Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Museum and Cultural Centre at Agartala and the IIIT-Agartala from the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhaban.

In the evening, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at the Town Hall by the Agartala Municipal Corporation.

On Thursday, the president will flag off the special extension of the Guwahati-Kolkata-Guwahati train up to Agartala and the extension of the Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express up to Khongsang in Manipur, it said.

Murmu will also inaugurate the transhipment yard at Nischintapur, 6 km away from Agartala. She will visit the famed Tripureswari temple in Udaipur and offer prayers.

Murmu is scheduled to leave the state for Guwahati around 11.40 am on Thursday, officials said. The opposition CPI(M) has decided to boycott Murmu's programmes, including the civic reception arranged in her honour.

"The CPI(M) has decided to abstain from these programmes even as we were invited by the government in protest against the lack of rule of law during the last four and a half years in the state. People's rights and freedom came under threat during the period," CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury alleged.

"We do believe that the president will return after witnessing the suffocating-like situation prevailing in Tripura and will install the democratic rights of the people," he added.

-With PTI Input

