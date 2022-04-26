Prashant Kishor Refuses To Join Congress, Says Party Needs To Fix Deep Structural Problems

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday declined the Congress party's offer to be part of a top internal body and head the party's election strategy.

Kishor said in a tweet that the Congress party needs to fix "deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms" more than it needs him.

I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections.



In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 26, 2022

Kishor had made a detailed presentation before top Congress leaders, which was discussed at length by senior leadership of the party, after which an offer was made to him.

Earlier in the day, Randeep Surjewala, the chief Congress spokesperson, said that party president Sonia Gandhi had invited Kishor to join the party and be part of Empowered Action Group 2024 but he declined.

Surjewala said, "Following a presentation and discussions with Shri Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 and invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts and suggestion given to party."

Sources told PTI that the reason for Kishore not joining the Congress party was the pact signed by his company I-PAC with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi for the Telangana assembly elections and that was viewed by the Congress leadership as conflict of interest.

Kishor has been engaged by Mamata Banerjee's TMC in West Bengal as well as Nitish Kumar's JD-U in Bihar for election management.

With PTI inputs