Prajwal Revanna Sexual Abuse Case: SIT Detains 4 In Connection To Mysuru Kidnapping Case

The Special Investigation Team formed to probe into the sexual abuse and rape allegations against suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna have detained four more people for their alleged involvement in the Mysuru kidnapping case

PTI
Protestors burn poster of expelled JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna | Photo: PTI
The Special Investigation Team formed to probe the alleged sexual abuse cases against Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has detained four more people in connection with kidnapping a woman, sources in the SIT said on Thursday.

The SIT has already arrested Prajwal's father and Holenarasipura MLA H.D. Revanna who is under judicial custody at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.

The 66-year-old Revanna is the son of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. The four people were picked up to find out their role in the case, police said. Revanna's aide Sathish Babanna was also arrested and is in police custody.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday had said that a third person had been arrested, but, declined to divulge their identity citing investigation procedures.

Revanna and Babanna were arrested first for allegedly kidnapping a woman, a mother of three, from her house and keeping her under illegal detention, police sources said. The woman has been rescued, the sources added.

Police took action against the 20-year-old son of the victim woman who charged that his mother had figured in the huge cache of explicit videos leaked recently of women who were allegedly raped and molested by Prajwal. All four are from Krishnaraja Nagara in Mysuru.

