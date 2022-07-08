Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Pope Schedules Back-To-Back Italy Trips After Pandemic Lull

Pope Francis plans to restart his pilgrimages within Italy after a pandemic-induced lull, with the Vatican. He plans to make back-to-back September day trips to the hilltop town of Assisi and the southern city of Matera.

undefined
Pope Francis File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 5:58 pm

Pope Francis plans to restart his pilgrimages within Italy after a pandemic-induced lull, with the Vatican saying Friday he would make back-to-back September day trips to the hilltop town of Assisi and the southern city of Matera.

Francis is scheduled to participate in a Sept. 24 Assisi conference of young people who have met virtually for the past two years on building a more socially just and equal economy, an initiative dubbed “The Economy of Francis.”

The Vatican said the pope would take a helicopter back to the Vatican that night and fly to Matera the following morning to meet with refugees and to close out a Eucharistic conference of the Italian Catholic Church. 

The city in southern Basilicata is a popular tourist destination, famous for its cave dwellings.

As bishop of Rome, Francis is technically head of the Italian church. One of his proteges, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, recently became head of the Italian bishops' conference.

Francis, 85, was grounded during the COVID-19 pandemic and had to scrap a spring visit to Florence and a planned trip to Congo and South Sudan because of knee pain that makes walking and standing difficult. He now gets around with a cane or wheelchair.

The Vatican has said he is going ahead with plans to visit Canada later this month and has a day trip to the central Italian city of L'Aquila scheduled for late August.

Related stories

Pope Francis Hails families, Blasts 'Culture Of Waste' After US Supreme Court Overturns Roe Verdict

Russia’s War In Ukraine Is Barbarous: Pope Francis

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Pope Francis Terms War As 'Sacrilege' And 'Repugnant'

Tags

National Pope Francis Bishop Of Rome Southern Basilicata Spring Visit To Florence Popular Tourist Destination Cave Dwellings Cardinal Matteo Zuppi Of Bologna South Sudan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 