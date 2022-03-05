Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Polling Underway In 22 Assembly Seats In Manipur, 11.4% Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM

A total of 11.40% of 8.38 lakh voters Saturday exercised their franchise in the first two hours of voting across 22 constituencies in the second and final phase of assembly elections in Manipur.

Polling Underway In 22 Assembly Seats In Manipur, 11.4% Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM
Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at polling booth, during 2nd phase of Manipur election PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 11:15 am

A total of 11.40 per cent of 8.38 lakh voters Saturday exercised their franchise in the first two hours of voting across 22 constituencies in the second and final phase of assembly elections in Manipur.

Voting began at 7 am in 1,247 polling stations across six districts amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Related stories

Polling Begins For 22 Seats In Second Phase Of Manipur Assembly Elections

 UP Polls: FIR Lodged Against Abbas Ansari For Breaking Election Code & Criminal Intimidation

No untoward incident has so far been reported from anywhere, election officials said.

Among the early voters were Congress leader and former chief minister O Ibobi Singh in Thoubal district.

"Congress will definitely win with an absolute majority, but in case we fall short by one or two seats, the party is open for a coalition," he said after casting his vote.

The electoral fate of 92 candidates will be decided on Saturday, including 12 from the BJP, followed by Congress (18), National People's Party (11), Janata Dal (United) and Naga People's Front (10 each).

Polling will continue till 4 pm

The first phase of voting held on February 28 was marred by stray incidents of violence and repoll was ordered in 12 polling stations in three districts - Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal East.

Tags

National Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Manipur Assembly Polls Assembly Polls Election Commission Of India (ECI) Manipur Polls Second Phase Elections: Voting Elections 2022 Manipur India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Sonshine Years: Bitter-sweet Memories Of Growing Up In Kamathipura

The Sonshine Years: Bitter-sweet Memories Of Growing Up In Kamathipura

PAK Vs AUS: Australia To Continue Pakistan Tour Despite Peshawar Bomb Blast

PAK Vs AUS: Australia To Continue Pakistan Tour Despite Peshawar Bomb Blast