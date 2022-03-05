Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Polling Begins For 22 Seats In Second Phase Of Manipur Assembly Elections

Polling for the second and last phase of assembly elections in Manipur began at 7 am on Saturday in 22 constituencies across six districts.

Polling Begins For 22 Seats In Second Phase Of Manipur Assembly Elections
Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 7:54 am

Polling for the second and last phase of assembly elections in Manipur began at 7 am on Saturday in 22 constituencies across six districts, an official said.

A total of 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase in the districts of Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Jiribam, he said.

Related stories

 UP Polls: FIR Lodged Against Abbas Ansari For Breaking Election Code & Criminal Intimidation

Why does this lady want Modi to win this election?

UP Election: Allies Of BJP, SP To Play Crucial Role In Varanasi

All arrangements are in place to hold voting in 1,247 polling stations adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal had said on Friday.

The electoral fate of 92 candidates will be decided on Saturday, including 12 from the BJP, followed by Congress (18), National People's Party (11), Janata Dal (United) and Naga People's Front (10 each).
Polling will continue till 4 pm.

Tags

National Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Manipur Assembly Polls Assembly Elections Elections: Voting Election 2022 Assembly Polls Election Commission Of India (ECI) Manipur Polls 2nd Phase Manipur India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

An Interfaith Love Story: How I Met Zuva, My Soul, My Life

An Interfaith Love Story: How I Met Zuva, My Soul, My Life