Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Politics of MY: It's Modi-Yogi Vs Muslim-Yadav In Uttar Pradesh Elections

Uttar Pradesh Elections News: It's Modi-Yogi amalgamation from the BJP and Muslim-Yadav from the Samajwadi Party and allies in the dynamics of votes for the upcoming UP asssembly elections.

Politics of MY: It's Modi-Yogi Vs Muslim-Yadav In Uttar Pradesh Elections
It's Modi-Yogi vs Muslim-Yadav in Uttar Pradesh elections, 2022 PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 6:10 pm

It’s MY vs MY in Uttar Pradesh. While the SP largely banks on its Muslim-Yadav support base, the BJP is trying to counter it with the Modi-Yogi combo in the state Assembly polls. 

Since days of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has enjoyed a powerful electoral support base among Muslims and Yadavs, who constitute around 20 per cent and 10 per cent population of the state, respectively.

Related stories

Her Vote, Her Story: The Women Voters In UP Elections 2022

In Goa, Confused Voters May Give Elections A Miss

His son Akhilesh Yadav, who is solely managing the poll shows for his party this time, inherited this advantage.  

He, however, has made an attempt to expand his base by giving tickets to non-Yadav Other Backward Castes.

Flocking of leaders like O P Rajbhar, Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan and the alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) of Jayant Chaudhary has further given a boost to his efforts to dethrone the BJP. 

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders told PTI that setting the narrative around Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is helping them offset the anti-incumbency against the state government.

In election speeches of all BJP leaders, one can find rich reference to work done by the PM for the country and Adityanath in UP.

Publicity material of the saffron party in the politically crucial state is largely themed around the duo.

Even the prime minister praises Adityanath for ending the "mafia raj" of the previous Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav.

Yogi too never forgets to highlight bold decisions of the Modi government such as doing away with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and paving way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, in addition to relief provided to the poor during the coronavirus pandemic.

The BJP's poll narrative surrounding Modi-Yogi can be noticed clearly when one talks to their leaders and supporters. 


 Amethi BJP leader Rajesh Agrahi told PTI, Modi-Yogi is a success chant among people.


 Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi have no takers like in the past but the mention of the work done by Modi and Adityanath in the state help them establish instant rapport with people during campaigning, Agrahi said.


 BJP's Amethi and Sultanpur leaders Durgesh Tripathi and R A Verma echoed similar views.


 Verma told PTI that some of the anti-incumbency faced by the BJP MLA in Sultanpur has been neutralised by the Modi-Yogi factor.


 Coordinator of the BJP’s panchayat cell in Gorakhpur, Ajay Tiwari, said the BJP will get the benefit of development work done by the PM and the CM in the state.


 BJP leaders are using the narrative in Rae Bareli, where the party is aiming at a clean sweep on five seats in the parliamentary constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.


 Two Congress MLAs from Rae Bareli and Mahachandrapur have defected to the saffron camp to give a greater thrust to the BJP'S aim to make Rae Bareli “Congress-mukt” this time.


 It’s not only the leaders, people supporting the BJP are also attracted by the Modi and Yogi factor.


 Jang Bahadur Singh, a native of Gauriganj in Amethi district, said people here have strong faith in the leadership of Modi and Yogi.


 Binod Kumar Shukla and Pitardeen Shukla of the neighbouring Madhavpur village in Amethi echoed similar views.

Tags

National UP Assembly Election 2022 UP Assembly Polls 2022 Elections Elections 2022 Assembly Elections PM Modi Narendra Modi Yogi Adityanath Akhilesh Yadav BJP Samajwadi Party Muslim Vote Bank Yadavs Politics
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Some People Keeping Karnataka Hijab Row Matter Burning: High Court

Some People Keeping Karnataka Hijab Row Matter Burning: High Court

Electioneering Ends For First Phase Of Polling In UP

2020 Delhi Riots: HC Grants Time For Impleadment Of Political Leaders In Pleas Alleging Hate Speeches

Report Sought On Pondy Govt Teacher's Objection To Hijab In Class

Karnataka Will Suffer Badly From River Linking Projects Announced In Budget: Devegowda

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row

Class VII students join the 'Paray Sikhshalay', an outdoor learning initiative started by the West Bengal Government to follow all Covid-19 protocols, in Nadia.

West Bengal Launches 'Paray Shikshalay' To Help Kids Stay In School Amid Covid-19

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues