The murder case has implicated seven individuals, including BJP leader and former legislator Naresh Kaushik, along with several family members of Bahadurgarh municipal corporation chairperson Saroj Rathi. Rathee had faced legal issues in the past, notably in connection with an abetment to suicide case involving the son of former Haryana minister Mange Ram Numberdar. However, Rathee was granted anticipatory bail by the High Court on January 24 last year.