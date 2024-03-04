Two suspected shooters involved in the murder case of Haryana Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathee have been arrested in Goa. Identified as Saurav and Ashish, they were captured in a joint operation by Jhajjar Police, Delhi Police Special Cell, and Haryana Special Task Force (STF). The police are actively searching for two other individuals linked to the crime.
Last month, Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker were killed when unidentified assailants fired multiple shots at their SUV in Bahadurgarh near Delhi. Three private gunmen hired for Rathee's security also sustained injuries in the attack.
Surveillance camera footage revealed the movements of the assailants in a Hyundai i10 just before the attack in Haryana's Jhajjar district. Reportedly, Rathee's car had stopped at a railway crossing when the attackers' vehicle pulled up, leading to a hail of bullets on the INLD chief's car.
Approximately 20 rounds were fired during the incident, mainly targeting Rathee. The police are now actively searching for the Hyundai i10 believed to have been used by the assailants.
The murder case has implicated seven individuals, including BJP leader and former legislator Naresh Kaushik, along with several family members of Bahadurgarh municipal corporation chairperson Saroj Rathi. Rathee had faced legal issues in the past, notably in connection with an abetment to suicide case involving the son of former Haryana minister Mange Ram Numberdar. However, Rathee was granted anticipatory bail by the High Court on January 24 last year.