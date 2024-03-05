Police Arrest Manager Of Gurugram Restaurant Where 5 Fell Ill After Having Mouth Freshener

The Gurugram Police Tuesday arrested the manager of a local restaurant where five friends got severe cuts in their mouths and started vomiting after having a mouth freshener which allegedly had dry ice mixed in it, officials said.

They said Laforestta, the cafe-cum-restaurant in Sector 90, was found locked on Tuesday when a police team visited there. "We will issue a notice to the owner also to join the investigation," said Surender Sheoran, ACP Manesar.

According to the police, the arrested manager is 30-year-old Gagandeep, a resident of Kirti Nagar in Delhi, who joined the cafe three months ago.

"In the preliminary interrogation, the arrested manager said it was due to negligence by the restaurant staff that a packet of mouth freshener and dry ice got mixed mistakenly. He said there was no ill-intention towards the guests and what happened was unfortunate," said a senior police officer.