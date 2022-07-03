Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PMGSY Guidelines Need To Be Flexible Based On Each State's Needs: Rahul Gandhi

Speaking at the inauguration of the construction of a road under the PMGSY in Nilambur area of Malappuram district of Kerala, the Congress MP said that he has written a letter to the Union Minister of Road Transport to consider revising the guidelines.

undefined
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 1:34 pm

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said guidelines under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) need more flexibility based on individual needs and circumstances of every state and he has requested the Central government to consider revising them accordingly. Speaking at the inauguration of the construction of a road under the PMGSY in Nilambur area of Malappuram district of Kerala, the Congress MP said that he has written a letter to the Union Minister of Road Transport to consider revising the guidelines.

"I am hopeful they will consider it favourably," he said and added that he has given a list of 11 roads for being included under PMGSY for maintenance and upgradation. Besides the inauguration of the road construction, Gandhi also participated in a key handover ceremony in Nilambur in connection with a house built there by Samskarika Sahiti, a wing of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), for a woman who was allegedly denied a house under the Life Mission of the state government after she lost her home to floods.

Related stories

News Anchor, BJP’s Rajyavardhan Rathore Booked In Jaipur Over ‘Misleading’ Rahul Gandhi's Video

Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Understanding' Between BJP And CPI(M)

Why Different Treatment For Farmers And Large Businesses? Rahul Gandhi Asks Centre

Gandhi alleged at the event that a house under Life Mission was denied to the woman, despite being eligible for it, due to her political ideology and support to the Congress party. The Wayanad MP, thereafter, flagged off several trauma care ambulances from the Wandoor area of Malappuram. Gandhi is scheduled to participate in several other events in Malappuram district on the third day of his three-day Kerala visit before returning to Delhi tonight. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi PMGSY Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana The Central Government Malappuram District Kerala Union Minister Of Road Transport Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Samskarika Sahiti
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 30 Private Law Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 30 Private Law Colleges In India